Professional, Affordable Tree and Landscape Service

By Lynette Carrington

When it comes to landscape and tree services, why trust your yard investment to anyone less than the pros? All Pro Trees & Landscaping Service is a family-owned and -operated business that provides an entire range of services to keep your yard and trees in outstanding condition.

Whether your yard needs clean up, irrigation install or repair or weekly, bi-monthly or monthly yard maintenance, All Pro Trees & Landscaping Service can take care of any yard need. If it's time to freshen up your landscaping or redesign your entire yard, the licensed, bonded and insured company delivers yard and tree maintenance expertise by highly trained individuals. Owners Dennis and Sue Kirby have been in the landscape business for years and for Dennis it is a special passion.

"Back in high school, my best friend and I trimmed palm trees," he explained, "It's just something I love to do."

Dennis brings decades of in-depth experience with a wide variety of trees to All Pro Trees & Landscaping. Tree services offered includes trimming, tree removal, stump grinding, deep-root fertilization and 24-hour emergency storm damage response.

For clients, Dennis and Sue provide expert, year-round advice on proper yard care and tree maintenance. "Did you know that during the monsoon season mesquite and Palo Verde trees get heavy and they can be knocked down in winter storms?" asked Dennis.

At All Pro, clients' trees are properly cared for and thinned out to enhance their beauty, lessen the chance of loss from a storm and lessen the risk of property damage from falling trees. Older trees in particular can be worth thousands of dollars, add beauty to a property and taking care of them is a worthwhile investment. All Pro customers include home and business owners, HOAs, Realtors and property management companies.

"All of our estimates are free and we take very good care of our customers," explains Sue. "Many of our customers have been with us for years."

Why risk sub-par yard maintenance or untrained and uninsured tree trimmers who are not properly covered for the work they do?

“All our employees are fully insured with worker’s comp. and liability insurance,” Sue said. “Uninsured workers present a risk to homeowners and if they are hurt on a home or business owner’s property, they can turn around and sue for injuries. Most people don’t know that.”

All Pro offers a variety of service terms available for yard or property maintenance and tree maintenance is recommended every six months. Two important times to get tree service are right before the monsoon season and before winter storms. Because Arizona has an unusually wide spectrum of weather, trees and plants can become particularly vulnerable. If trees or plants have become damaged by frost, All Pro can also properly trim and prune plants and trees to assist them in returning to optimal health. Mention this ad for a 15 percent discount on any tree or yard service. For more information, call (480) 354-5802, email dennis@allprotrees.com or visit www.AllProTrees.com.