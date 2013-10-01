Are Teen Drivers Getting the (Text) Message?

By Kevin J. Chapman

As a father of teenage drivers, including one who just (finally) obtained his learner's permit, any report about teenagers and driving gets my attention.

A recently released national survey by Bridgestone America found that teen drivers change their behavior for the better, even when driving with friends, and are, naturally, on their best behavior, when driving with their parents.

Unfortunately, they are still doing very dangerous things with their phones when driving by themselves. A teen driver survey, supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation, revealed that 95 percent of teens read texts and emails when they are driving by themselves, but only 32 percent do so when driving with their friends and only 7 percent when driving with their parents.

Similarly, 90 percent of teenagers send social media updates when driving alone, while only 29 percent when driving with friends and a mere 5 percent when driving with parents. The statistics are comparable to those teens watching videos when driving.

At least 75 percent of teen drivers admit to browsing social media sites, taking photos, editing and posting those photos, and other such activities while driving. However, when asked if such conduct was acceptable, the percentages in each category dropped to below 10 percent.

So, teenage drivers know that they need to be digitally disconnected when driving, yet they still do it, especially when by themselves. Smart phones are making them stupid drivers.

Another alarming, but not surprising, discovery from the survey is that teens’ driving behaviors are most often influenced by watching their parents drive. They form their habits as they see what their parents do—good or bad.

While today’s teenagers do generally wear their seatbelts and don’t often engaging in risky driving, such as drag racing or drifting like generations before, they do try to electronically multitask. Sadly, combining any distraction with driving can have disastrous, sometimes fatal consequences.

Talk to any teenage drivers in your home and let them know the digital dangers awaiting them. Establish rules and consequences for violations, as needed, to get their attention. Stress that nothing is so urgent, and if it is, pull over and deal with it. And make sure you also practice what you preach.