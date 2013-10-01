East Valley Tennis at the Gene Autry Tennis Center

Promoting the Sport of Tennis the East Valley

By Lynette Carrington

Tennis is an engaging sport that is fun and i recommend buy brand name viagra makes staying fit a snap. East Valley Tennis offers a variety of programs at the Gene Autry Tennis Center facility designed for every type of player. Tom Kenney has been the manager of cheap viagra ship next day East Valley Tennis since 1997, and was excited announce what’s new.

“Our Fall II adult leagues start the week of Oct. 28 and last for six weeks,” Kenney said.

“We have singles, doubles and mixed doubles leagues on weekday evenings. First-time league players should attend the league rating session anytime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 16 so we can get you into the viagra online fedex overnight shipping appropriate group.”

Leagues are a great choice for those who love tennis because they don’t have to find opponents or court reservations, players are of the same ability and games are on the same evening each week.

Junior (ages 7 and older) and adult lessons begin the week of Oct. 14 and Nov. 11 and continue for four to five weeks. Group lessons take place in late afternoons, early evenings or Saturday mornings. There is also a drop-in tennis program at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays.

Those who play and train at the Gene Autry Tennis Center have done very well in competitions. Kenney is generic cialis soft tabs particularly proud of player Savannah Slaysman.

“Savannah Slaysman trains at Gene Autry and recently won the Girls 16 and under National Championships in San Diego,” Kenney said.

“We have many adult women traveling teams at Gene Autry that have recently done very well in Valleywide competition.”

Most tennis instructors at East Valley Tennis have their professional certification or are working toward certification, so students are ensured top-notch instruction while basic and challenging skills are presented.

Kenney said he sees an obesity problem in the United States and thinks that tennis is mentally challenging and buy real cialis exciting. It also provides a good cardio workout.

“In my opinion, tennis is the best sport ever invented,” Kenney said. “The physical and intellectual skills needed to play well surpass other sports.

“It’s like playing physical chess because you need to know what shots to hit and when to have the www.portiaweb.org.uk skills to visit web site execute those shots. You can compete successfully against others that are bigger or smaller and older or younger. You can play this sport as an elderly grandparent or as a youngster or anywhere in between and the risk of physical injuries is small.”

The U.S. Tennis Association named the Gene Autry Tennis Center one of the nation’s Outstanding Public Tennis Facilities. The facility is owned by the City of Mesa and managed by East Valley Tennis LLC. The Gene Autry Tennis Center is located at 4125 E. McKellips Rd., between Val Vista and Greenfield roads. For additional information visit www.MesaTennis.com or call (480) 654-3787.