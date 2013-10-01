Gilbert Historical Museum May Be Haunted

By Shanna Hogan

Creepy creaks and hollow voices echo throughout the hundred-year-old Gilbert Historical Museum.

Most patrons dismiss the noises as drafts in the old building, which was originally built as a school at the southwest corner of Elliot and Gilbert roads in 1913. But local paranormal investigators say the building may actually be haunted.

Ghost hunters recently investigated the museum, equipped with tools including night vision cameras, K2 meters and digital recorders, in an attempt to capture any paranormal proof.

“They came in with thousands of dollars in equipment with the notion they were going to try and disprove everything,” said Kayla Kolar, executive director of the museum. “But they couldn’t explain some of the things that happened.”

Kolar sat with the investigators in a circle as they tried to make contact with any spirits. The hunters held flashlights as they began asking questions out loud.

"They would ask questions and the flashlights would blink once for 'yes,' and twice for 'no,'" said Kolar. "It was the most bizarre thing."

Even more unusual were the sounds coming from the basement.

For more than 60 years the building had housed Gilbert Elementary. After the school closed, the building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and in 1982 it reopened as a museum to preserve the town's history.

Touring the basement, the hunters recorded noises which sounded like little girls giggling, possibly from ghostly former schoolchildren. At the end of the investigation, the ghost hunters couldn’t account for what they discovered.

“I tend to be really skeptical,” said Kolar. “But when things can’t be explained, my curiosity is piqued.”

Across Arizona there are at least 50 different ghost hunting groups, a dozen alone in the East Valley. The state is a popular destination for purported ghost phenomena, with hundreds of old buildings, parks and cemeteries rumored to be haunted, according to Ryan Howard, founder of the Mesa Arizona Paranormal Society.

“There are a lot of haunted hotspots,” he said. “Think about the history—this was once the Wild West.”

Most ghost hunters try to first come up with a rational explanation to explain away the haunting. However, the goal of all ghost hunters is to find something otherworldly, said Kim Mann, of the East Valley Paranormal Society.

"We go in with the idea to debunk everything rather than prove it's haunted," said Mann. "A lot of things are explainable. Many times people will jump to the conclusion that if a home is making weird noise then it's haunted. Sometimes there just happens to be a draft. They don't get it."

As for Kolar, even if the Gilbert Historical Museum is haunted, she said it doesn’t frighten her.

“Nothing bad or evil seems to be hanging around,” said Kolar. “If there are ghosts I say they’re like ‘Casper’—the friendly kind.”