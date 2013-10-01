By Kathy Kerby

It is so fun to walk into a new restaurant and feel instantly at home. The Henhouse Cafe on Higley and Guadalupe roads is a true family restaurant where Mo and Brett Grebe and their three adult children have gone to great lengths to make their country-style cafe warm and welcoming. The inside is decorated with antiques and repurposed items such as coffee bags for curtains, tin buckets for lights, old windows for chalkboards, license plates and even Mo's old red wagon for decoration. I especially liked the 20-person banquet room on the side of the main restaurant that can be reserved for family gatherings, birthday parties and other celebrations.

The menu changes daily as new recipes are added to the daily specials and the ones most preferred by hungry diners are added to the permanent menu which is updated every three months. Unlike most restaurants, breakfast is served until 2 p.m. for those who are late risers or who just like breakfast for lunch.

Mo and Brett came to our table and told us about their dreams for this restaurant, the third one they have owned since Brett ended his 14-year professional baseball career. Their goals are to serve quality comfort food, made from the freshest ingredients with the highest standards of cleanliness. They are busy doing this and I was surprised to hear that they use 5,000 eggs and 2,500 pounds of red potatoes each month.

We looked over the three-page menu with an additional two pages of breakfast and lunch specials and selected the strawberry cheesecake French toast ($7.29), the grilled chicken sandwich ($8.49) and the chicken fried chicken ($8.99). While we waited for our food to arrive, we noticed that the cafe had an interesting assortment of customers with families, singles and even a table of five burley guys who looked like they had been working for hours and just stopped to have a hearty breakfast in a homey place.

I have never tasted strawberry cheesecake French toast, but it is my new favorite! Just picture thick Hawaiian bread dipped in a rich egg and cream batter then graham crackers and grilled to perfection. It is then stuffed with cheesecake filling, fresh strawberries and garnished with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Delicious!

The grilled chicken sandwich had a delightful blending of flavors with the tender chicken breast, melted provolone, tomatoes (with basil and garlic) served on spicy grilled Focaccia bread. The side salad was also yummy. Lou was in heaven as he devoured the chicken fried chicken. Listed as a “Henhouse Favorite,” it included southern-style chicken breast, two eggs and red potatoes all blanketed with sausage gravy. It was a real man’s breakfast!

There are so many scrumptious items on the menu that a person could eat here every morning for a month and not try them all. With titles like Barn Buster, Kitchen Sink, Ham-I-Am and Cali Benedict we will definitely need to go back and sample these culinary treats. Join the Grebe family at Henhouse Cafe every day from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Henhouse Cafe

3244 E. Guadalupe Rd.

Gilbert, 85234

(480) 219-7379

www.henhouse-cafe.com