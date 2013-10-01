Where Wine Events, Casually Elegant Dining and http://www.wicomicohumane.org/super-active-cialis History Meet

By Lynette Carrington

Whether you’ve never visited il Vinaio (“the wine merchant”), you’re a regular or haven’t visited in awhile, there is much going on only here at this beloved family-owned and -operated restaurant in downtown Mesa. The restaurant is bustling hub of monthly activities that you simply won’t want to miss.

Continuously building its culinary and wine fan base since 2008, owners Cameron and Cindy Selogie are the heart and soul of il Vinaio.

One of the ongoing events is the wine pairing dinner, complete with four or five courses and wines orchestrated to compliment each entrée.

“We do that event toward the end of each month and it’s always really popular,” explained Cameron.

Dinners are often themed according to a geographic region or a specific winery. Diners are also welcomed in to be part of the il Vinaio family.

"We love to entertain. We love wine and we love to meet new people," added Cindy.

Wine dinners are often sold out, so be sure to call ahead and reserve a space.

Because the restaurant has a retail liquor license, twice yearly they hold a “Stock Your Cellar” event where customers can stop for a tasting of eight to 10 special wines and then purchase their favorites.

"We also have a monthly wine club and we make three wines available for tasting at the beginning of each month," Cindy said.

Cameron and Cindy love wine and take the time to offer unique and exciting wines to their monthly wine club participants.

Another event taking place four times a year is “Beer and Donuts.”

“We take four different types of donuts and match them with different beers,” Cameron noted.

Donuts are custom created in il Vinaio's own kitchen. A few examples from past pairings have included a Black Cherry Blond beer with a vanilla frosted donut and a Black Talon Russian Imperial Stout with a raspberry bacon fritter. Specialty events continue to thrill old and new customers alike at il Vinaio.

“Depending on the inspirations we get, that’s how we plan our events,” Cameron explained.

Il Vinaio is unveiling their new menu orchestrated by head chef Jordan Salyer and the Selogies. One new appetizer is the avocado and rock shrimp cocktail complete with ancho cocktail sauce and pico de gallo. It's perfect size for a couple to share. The pecan-crusted salmon is also a stand out with a cilantro orange butter topping and served with jalapeno risotto and seasonal squash. Salyer has developed the new menu in a French base with touches of Southwestern and Asian influences.

The building that houses il Vinaio has been a handful of restaurants since it was built in the 1970s. It started out as a Humpty Dumpty’s and it even still has 70 gorgeous stained glass sunflower windows that have found new life at il Vinaio.

il Vinaio

270 W. Main St.

Mesa, 85201

(480) 649-6476

www.ilvinaio.net

Closed Mondays