Meet the Mesa Mormon Family of Ghost Hunters

Aubrey Howard’s family believed they were haunted.

Spooky shadows followed the 20-year-old around her Mesa home, near McDowell and Recker roads. Her mother's hair was yanked by an invisible aspiration; her father heard shrieking noises in the middle of the night.

So when Aubrey happened to meet a burly, 29-year-old ghost hunting enthusiast named Ryan Howard, she didn’t hesitate to reveal her haunted history. And he decided to take on their case.

“I told them I am a paranormal investigator,” said Ryan. “I coached them on how to get rid of any unwanted spirits.”

While clearing her house of malevolent ghouls, Aubrey and Ryan bonded. They began dating and just last year were married.

“Meeting him was like the best thing for me,” said Aubrey. “The ghosts stopped bugging me—I think they’re afraid of him. He’s my protector.”

Ryan taught her more about his spiritual pursuits and soon the entire family formed a team of ghost hunters, launching the Mesa Arizona Paranormal Society.

Aubrey works as the group’s historian, researching the haunted location’s past. Her father, Don Moxley, serves as a lead investigator, while mother Penny Moxley typically blesses the homes. Their younger daughter, Lacey Mckay, is the newest member and investigator-in-training.

Equipped with night vision cameras, K2 meters and digital recorders they investigate supposedly haunted places across the state, hoping to capture proof of life after death.

"When dealing with the paranormal, we communicate with something that may not be there, that we can't see," said Ryan. "Some things make the hair on the back of your neck stand up."

The Mesa Arizona Paranormal Society is one of about 50 ghost hunting organizations in the state, but what sets their group a part is not simply their unconventional family. Perhaps most peculiar is that they also happen to be Mormon.

"It's not natural to hear about Mormons doing this type of thing," said Aubrey. "Our bishop doesn't really care for us doing it. He thinks it's not in our best interests. But most other people are intrigued."

While most Mormons may not believe in hauntings, Aubrey and her family maintain they can not only contact the dead, they can also help the spirits fulfill their unfinished earthy business.

“We’re basically helping our Heavenly Father,” Aubrey said. “I really think we’re doing God’s work.”

Haunted Mesa

Ghost hunting groups claim that various locations in Mesa are haunted.

Buckhorn Baths Hotel and Mineral Bath, 5900 E. Main St., Mesa

Although the historic motel has been closed for a decade, it is rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of several people who have died on the property.

The Bungalow, 48 N. Robson, Mesa

The ghost of a man and little girl supposedly haunt the café. Strange shadows can be seen moving from room to room.

Jefferson Park, 306 S. Jefferson, Mesa

Paranormal investigators say the park is haunted by a ghostly woman in white. Her spirit is believed to have once belonged to a woman who was murdered nearby.