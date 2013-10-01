The Magellan Academy Child Development Center and www.theplumpoyster.com Private School

A Tradition of Christian Academic Excellence Since 1999

By Lynette Carrington

There are child day cares and then there are foundational childhood educational centers. The Magellan Academy is a Christian-based preschool that welcomes young children ages 6 weeks through kindergarten-preparatory age 5.

The Magellan Academy delivers an exceptional program that is designed to enrich every part of a child's physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual well-being.

“We were wanting for a long time to locate in a good, value-based community and we found it here in Mesa/Gilbert,” said Founder and Managing Member Thomas Blitch.

Together with his wife, Lorrie Blitch (master’s-degreed registered nurse), they have created a unique preschool program that teaches kindergarten readiness while instilling Christian values.

“Next year we will be moving to establish a kindergarten,” Thomas explained.

Each day, the children start off with the Pledge of Allegiance and the school prayer. A child is chosen each day to make a special recital in the morning over the intercoms. On Fridays, the students attend chapel where there is a lot of fun—singing, clapping and participative learning. Theological studies are considered inappropriate for very young children and no proselytizing is conducted, just thoughtful and reflective Christian values that are embraced by all faiths and ethnicities are taught.

The kinder-prep program is designed to specifically prepare children for kindergarten and set up for a good routine for learning.

"Our kinder-prep curriculum is fantastic and our results are unsurpassed," Thomas said. "Children coming out of the kinder-prep program routinely test one to two full grade levels ahead of kindergarten. Overall, we place a lot of emphasis on employing the highest quality teachers. We train them well and pay above scale."

The school also has "reverse field trips" where artists, musicians and other activity specialists come in to visit with children.

Thomas and Lorrie Blitch are retired Naval commanders and have a structured order and cleanliness that they demand of the school and classrooms. The Magellan Academy is one of the very few preschools to have a dedicated dining room.

“Cleanliness and sanitation are a big part of the business,” Thomas said. “Eating, sleeping and playing in the same room all day, every day is like a prison sentence.”

Most paperwork and billing is handled at the corporate level, which frees up Director Gail Nobles to spend more time with the children in the classrooms. Visit the school during the Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, on the campus, 1847 S. Greenfield Rd., Suite 104.

There is an Internet camera service for parents and it is free for the first three months so a family can decide if they want to continue using it. Corporate discounts are available for employees of Wells Fargo, Banner Health, Chase Bank and Cascade Financial. Additional promotional discounts are available for children ages 2 to 4 and for children in kinder-prep while slots last.

To visit The Magellan Academy campus, call for an appointment at (480) 359-4040. For more information, visit www.MagellanAcademies.com.